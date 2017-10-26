Muskoka To-DAILY

Don’t Stop the Beat hospital fundraiser Friday at Rene Caisse assembles Muskoka’s best actors, musicians, comedians for good cause

BRACEBRIDGE — Don’t tell the producers, because it may start costing audiences more money for admittance.

tracyBut the local theatre shows just keep on getting better each outing with all the talent in Muskoka.

Friday night’s third and final showcase of all the great singers, dancers, musicians and comedians is a prime example.

Don’t Stop the Beat is sold out two audiences in Huntsville at the Algonquin Theatre last weekend.

And if all the great performances aren’t enough to entice you — then the fact they are fundraisers for the two hospital foundations is another incentive.

You’ve seen most of the artists on stage in various Rotary and local theatre productions and even the old Deerhurst shows.

Now SNS Productions has put them all together on one stage for this incredible night.

Join them at the Rene Caisse Theatre, in Bracebridge, Friday night.

Tickets just $27.50 and worth every dollar — and for a good cause.

