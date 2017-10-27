YWCA presents 8 Women of Distinction Awards at 20th anniversary celebration

HUNTSVILLE – The 20th anniversary of the YWCA in Muskoka was a big night Wednesday.

More than 200 people gathered at Mark O’Meara Clubhouse in Huntsville as they marked the historic occasion with eight more women from across Muskoka being presented with YWCA Women of Distinction Awards.

This year’s recipients were selected from a group of 20 outstanding nominees who were nominated by their fellow community members, they said in a release Thursday.

The 2017 YWCA Muskoka

Women of Distinction

Award Recipients:

Michelle Emson (Bracebridge) – Arts, Culture and Creative Energy

Candace Yule (Gravenhurst) – Young Woman of Distinction

Nicole Manion (Bracebridge) – Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Dawn Novak (Utterson) – Community Development and Social Activism

Norma Connolly (Huntsville) – Health, Sports and Wellness

Bonnie Dart (Gravenhurst) – Mentorship

Debby Andrews (Bracebridge) – Lifetime Achievement

Brenda Wood (Huntsville) – Inaugural Transformational Award

“Tonight we honour the achievements of the women in Muskoka whose excellence in their field and commitment to cultivating strong, vibrant communities deserve the utmost recognition,” said Niki Rushton from CIBC, premiere Sponsor of the event.

“We also celebrate the YWCA and their work to bring a culture of inclusion to our entire community.”

In addition to the award ceremony, attendees were entertained by a group of twenty enthusiastic young women from the YWCA Girlz Unplugged program.

The girls wrote and performed their own chant about balance and personal choices: “WE choose the girls that we want to be!” they sang.

Keynote speaker, Nancy Osborne, Founder of “I GOT THIS, Unlocking Your Instincts”, delivered an inspiring and entertaining speech about facing your fears and stepping outside your comfort zone.

The event also celebrated the 20th Anniversary of YWCA Muskoka. Founders, Sheryl Manolakos and Virginia Hastings reflected on the past two decades.

“We have seen so much growth over the years,” Hastings said. “We have grown from being in two schools to 17; from two programs to 18; from serving around 80 to 1600 people annually. YWCA now offers financial literacy classes; high school scholarships are given out; three major fundraisers are held annually; exercise programs are held for breast cancer survivors; to date, 42 micro loans have been given out to women leaving domestic violence, and much more.”

Executive director of YWCA Muskoka, Hannah Lin, gave a heartfelt thank you to the event sponsors and volunteers. In particular: CIBC, YourTV, Suzanne Martineau of My Muskoka Remax, TD Bank Group, Muskoka Futures, RBC, Parry Sound-Muskoka Community Network, MacDonald Law, Port Carlings Lion Club, Muskoka Chrysler, BDO, Mark O’Meara Grandview and all the local businesses and individuals who donated to the silent auction.

If you would like to support YWCA Muskoka and its programs for women and children in the community, please visit www.ywcamuskoka.com to make a donation.