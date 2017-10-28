Muskoka To-DAILY

Huntsville house fire causes $150,000 damage Friday

HUNTSVILLE – An unoccupied house sustained $150,000 damage early Friday after a basement fire spread to the roof, where a neighbour heard a smoke alarm and noticed smoke coming from the eaves.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department reports they responded to a reported structure fire on Gouldie Street in Huntsville at approximately 7:30 a.m.

They say a neighbour heard smoke alarms sounding and saw smoke coming from the eaves of the home.

Crews from Station 1 and Port Sydney Station 3 arrived and encountered smoke coming from the eaves and gable vents.

The fire was located in the basement and an aggressive attack was made to quickly knock down the fire.

Crews remained on scene for an hour and half to extinguish hotspots.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire and damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fire is ongoing.

