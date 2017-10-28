Two people charged with drug trafficking after police stop in Muskoka Lakes Township

MUSKOKA LAKES — Two local people were in a Bracebridge court Friday for a bail hearing, a day after being stopped and found with drugs in a vehicle.

Provincial police say that on Thursday October 26, 2017, at approximately 4 p.m., the Bracebridge Community Street Crime Unit, along with Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, conducted a traffic stop on Muskoka Road 169 near Lake Joseph Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, the driver and passenger were arrested for being in possession of illegal drugs, specifically cocaine and cannabis marijuana.

Police later executed a search warrant at their residence and say they located further evidence of drug trafficking.

The say the total street value of the drugs seized is $3,600.

Police have charged 28 year-old Chance Kay and 34-year-old Krista Chambers each with the following offences:

Possession of Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule II Substance Over 30 g CDSA 4(2) X 2

Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(2)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon CC 92(2)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 CC 354(1)(a).