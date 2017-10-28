Haliburton hunter found safely Saturday after spending night in bush

MINDEN — A missing hunter who spent Friday night in the bush, was found by police early Saturday in good health.

Haliburton Highlands OPP officers were called out shortly after 9:45 p.m. Friday to search for the 52-year-old male, who was reported overdue by his hunt camp at 9:47 p.m.

He had been hunting in the bush in the Anson Mountain area, located off Scotch Line Road in Haliburton County.

The Haliburton OPP Detachment officers were assisted by the Ontario Provincial Police ERT and K9 Unit and GRCC search and rescue along with the O.P.P. Helicopter.

After searching throughout the early morning hours in the densely forested area the male was located, and found to be in good health, police said Saturday afternoon.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP would like to remind residents, visitors and hunters alike to dress according to the weather conditions, mark your trail, when working, playing or hunting in the bush aim to be out of the woods before dark whenever possible. Have a buddy system.

They suggest anyone going into the bush have emergency supplies for warmth, food and water.

They say reserve your cell phone battery when cell phone is not required.

A GPS is also very helpful; as are flares.

Of course, think safety.