French immersion open house Monday, Oct. 30, at Gravenhurst Public School at 6:30 p.m.

GRAVENHURST — Parents, families and community members here interested in a bilingual future for local kids — and a helping hand for the future of the Gravenhurst Public School should attend an information meeting Monday, Oct. 30, about returning French immersion classes to the elementary school.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board says if sufficient registration numbers are received, they will consider offering a grade 1 to 3 French immersion program at Gravenhurst Public School beginning September 2018.

Parents may register their child for French Immersion programming at Gravenhurst Public School by November 30, 2017.

Programming is dependent on these numbers.

Registrations are being accepted for JK, SK, and grades 1, 2, and 3 for the French Immersion program in Gravenhurst.

Parents can have their questions answered at an open house at 6:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Public School, on John Street, south.

More info and a registration form are aavailable at http://tldsb.ca/french-immersion/ ]http://tldsb.ca/french-immersion/