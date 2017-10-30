Muskoka To-DAILY

Oct. 31 deadline to help Barry, Theresa Buker with Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs

GRAVENHURST — An online auction to help Barry and Theresa Buker wraps up Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

bukersIf you’d like to help the Gravenhurst couple with their Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs giveaway program, go to their Facebook page to help.

The husband and wife who have run a free donation program of used good from a yard bin at their home have had a lot of health issues the past couple months and are struggling financially due to inability to work.

And as a way to give back to the helpful couple, you can buy something to help them and their cause.

https://freestuff4daily.radiantwebtools.com/-1/

FREE STUFF FOR DAILY NEEDS

I am contacting you on behalf of Barry and Theresa Buker of Free stuff 4 daily needs. It is a non-profit that helps people in Muskoka with household needs, clothing and furniture. They have been helping our community for 19 years. Helping 200 plus people a year. That’s almost 50000 people!
Now they need our help! After a health emergency, Barry is no longer able to work and Theresa has taken on the workload herself. I am collecting donations to an online auction to help them. The auction will run until 4 pm on Halloween.
I am wondering if you would be gracious enough to donate an item to our auction?
There was also an article in the Banner this week about our gofundme page. I have included links from the newspaper as well as the Buker’s website.

Thanks

Amy Tomassetti

705-681-0987

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28773

Posted by on Oct 30 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru