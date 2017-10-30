Oct. 31 deadline to help Barry, Theresa Buker with Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs
GRAVENHURST — An online auction to help Barry and Theresa Buker wraps up Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.
If you’d like to help the Gravenhurst couple with their Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs giveaway program, go to their Facebook page to help.
The husband and wife who have run a free donation program of used good from a yard bin at their home have had a lot of health issues the past couple months and are struggling financially due to inability to work.
And as a way to give back to the helpful couple, you can buy something to help them and their cause.
https://freestuff4daily.radiantwebtools.com/-1/
FREE STUFF FOR DAILY NEEDS
I am contacting you on behalf of Barry and Theresa Buker of Free stuff 4 daily needs. It is a non-profit that helps people in Muskoka with household needs, clothing and furniture. They have been helping our community for 19 years. Helping 200 plus people a year. That’s almost 50000 people!
Now they need our help! After a health emergency, Barry is no longer able to work and Theresa has taken on the workload herself. I am collecting donations to an online auction to help them. The auction will run until 4 pm on Halloween.
I am wondering if you would be gracious enough to donate an item to our auction?
There was also an article in the Banner this week about our gofundme page. I have included links from the newspaper as well as the Buker’s website.
Thanks
Amy Tomassetti
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28773
Recent Comments