‘Nolan’s Story’ leads to donation of 100 CO detectors to Gravenhurst Fire Department

GRAVENHURST — The memory of a little boy’s accidental poisoning by carbon monoxide in 2013 is a stark reminder of the ongoing need for education around the dangers of the ‘silent killer.

Recently, a charity created in the boy’s honour along with the owners of Gravenhurst Home Hardware donated 100 CO alarms to the Gravenhurst Fire Department in his memory.

‘Nolan’s Story’ was formed after 12 year-old Nolan Young died while on a camping trip to the Parry Sound area. Nolan slept in the family van while a propane powered cooler quietly filled the van with carbon monoxide, poisoning the young man while he slept.

“The loss of a child due to something so preventable is just tragic. It touches all of us and it is important to our family that we spread the word and raise awareness that carbon monoxide poisoning happens in different ways and any time of year. Hopefully that awareness can prevent other tragedies from happening,” said Anna Frigault, Nolan’s grandmother. “We never expected that something as innocent as a portable food cooler could be the source of carbon monoxide. Really any appliance that uses fossil fuels is capable of generating carbon monoxide, and we want people to know just how dangerous this is,” she added.

“We teamed up with Nolan’s Story at our Parry Sound store because of the critical safety message that is at the root of the issue and it just seemed natural to extend this to our Gravenhurst community as well,” said Ian McNaughton Home Hardware owner. “Carbon monoxide poisonings are preventable, and this program allows us to help spread the message as well as create opportunities to make our community safer.”

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas that is created through the combustion process. Wood burning stoves and fireplaces as well as natural gas or fueled appliances such as stoves, hot water heaters, furnaces and refrigerators can produce CO if they are not properly maintained or vented correctly. Gasoline powered engines including cars, generators and lawn mowers produce carbon monoxide, as do some industrial appliances like lift trucks or floor polishers. A propane or charcoal barbeque in an enclosed space can also be a killer.

“It’s so important that we all protect our families by having one or more CO alarms in our homes. Not only is it Provincial law, it just makes plain common sense,” said Fire Chief Larry Brassard. “We’re very thankful for the support being shown by Nolan’s Story and Home Hardware and our intent is to get these alarms out into our community so that families in Gravenhurst will benefit. We’ll be planning giveaways and working with some of our community partners to identify those in need.”

Like smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms have limited lifespan and need to be replaced periodically, usually after 7 years. The fire department urges everyone who has a CO alarm to check the expiry date on their alarms and replace them if necessary. It’s also important to take the time to read the instructions and keep them available for future reference. For more information please see: www.cosafety.ca .

For more information, please contact: Larry Brassard, Chief – Gravenhurst Fire Department at 705-687-3414 or email him at Larry.Brassard@gravenhurst.ca