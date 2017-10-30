Compost & blue box every week – garbage every 2 weeks till May 4

MUSKOKA – Monday was the start of bi-weekly garbage pickup by the district.

The District of Muskoka transitions to bi-weekly (every other week) garbage collection the week of October 30, 2017, until May 4, 2018.

The District of Muskoka provides waste collection services – including weekly and bi-weekly garbage collection, sorted recycling, green bin collection and seasonal yard waste collection to eligible households.

Waste Connections is the District of Muskoka’s curbside collection contractor.

For more info, go to their website: https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/live-and-play/Waste-Management-in-Muskoka.aspx

WINTER

In the Winter months (balance of the year) households on year-round municipally maintained roads deemed travellable, receive the following:

Bi-Weekly, Every Other Week Garbage Collection (4 bags bi-weekly in Urban Areas, 6 bags bi-weekly in Rural areas)

Weekly Sorted Recycling

Weekly Green Bin Collection (Urban Areas Only)

SUMMER

In the Summer months (first Monday in May until the last Friday in October), households on all roads deemed travellable receive the following: Weekly Garbage Collection (2 bags weekly in Urban Areas, 3 bags weekly in Rural areas) Weekly Sorted Recycling Weekly Green Bin Collection (Urban Areas Only) Leaf and Yard Waste Collection on Special Scheduled Dates Only (Urban/Green Bin Collection Areas Only) Fall 2017 Dates Announced: Saturday, October 21 and Saturday, November 4 at 8:00am

(Green Bin Collection Area only)

