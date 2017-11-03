Muskoka To-DAILY

We Remember MCB Concert Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. features student bursary winner Gabby White with Essay in Blue

GRAVENHURST — Remembrance week begins with the annual Muskoka Concert Band music service Sunday afternoon at Trinity United Church.

Wartime music and memories.

Wartime music and memories, with the Muskoka Concert Band Nov. 5.

We Remember is on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., at the church located on Muskoka Road North.

Conductor Neil Barlow and the 40-piece brass and woodwind ensemble provide a wide variety of marches, classical pieces, traditional war tunes and music from the 1940s era in a 90-minute concert.

The free-will offering presentation — in concert with the church hosts — allows the band to also give back more than musically to the community.

Each year, in a bid to encourage young musician and musical education in Muskoka, the MCB hands out three student bursay awards: junior, intermediate and senior.

Each one gets a few hundred dollars for lessons or to further their post secondary studies.

They were awarded this summer to a Glen Orchard Public School Student, a Gravenhurst High School student and a Huntsville High School student.

mcb posterJunior winner McKenzie Hall, at Glen Orchard, plays flute, and wants to take lessons locally;

Intermediate winner Gabby White, of HHS, plays saxophone and is looking to further her music studies at college or university.

Senior winner Scott MacEachern, of GHS, plays drums, and is on his victory lap studying to get into post secondary percussion;

Past winners have played with the MCB or joined the band.

Including White, who also plays in the Youth Harmony Band in Huntsville, sponsored by the MCB.

She is also an MCB member and will perform a sax solo with the band during the remembrance service, entitle Essay in Blue.

Join White and the band for this special concert the members look forward to each year presenting.

You will hear:

  • O Canada
  • Joyce’s 71st N.Y. Reg’t March
  • The Battell (movement 1, 5 & 12)
  • Student Bursary Presentation (Roger Bolt)
  • Essay in Blue
  • L’Arlesienne Suite No.1 (movement 2 & 4)
  • Bizet Has His Day
  • Zinga
  • Reading: High Flight (Gord Duncan)
  • Linden Lea
  • A Tribute To Glenn Miller
  • Jumpin’ at the Woodside
  • King Cotton

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28786

Posted by on Nov 3 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru