We Remember MCB Concert Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. features student bursary winner Gabby White with Essay in Blue

GRAVENHURST — Remembrance week begins with the annual Muskoka Concert Band music service Sunday afternoon at Trinity United Church.

We Remember is on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., at the church located on Muskoka Road North.

Conductor Neil Barlow and the 40-piece brass and woodwind ensemble provide a wide variety of marches, classical pieces, traditional war tunes and music from the 1940s era in a 90-minute concert.

The free-will offering presentation — in concert with the church hosts — allows the band to also give back more than musically to the community.

Each year, in a bid to encourage young musician and musical education in Muskoka, the MCB hands out three student bursay awards: junior, intermediate and senior.

Each one gets a few hundred dollars for lessons or to further their post secondary studies.

They were awarded this summer to a Glen Orchard Public School Student, a Gravenhurst High School student and a Huntsville High School student.

Junior winner McKenzie Hall, at Glen Orchard, plays flute, and wants to take lessons locally;

Intermediate winner Gabby White, of HHS, plays saxophone and is looking to further her music studies at college or university.

Senior winner Scott MacEachern, of GHS, plays drums, and is on his victory lap studying to get into post secondary percussion;

Past winners have played with the MCB or joined the band.

Including White, who also plays in the Youth Harmony Band in Huntsville, sponsored by the MCB.

She is also an MCB member and will perform a sax solo with the band during the remembrance service, entitle Essay in Blue.

Join White and the band for this special concert the members look forward to each year presenting.

You will hear:

O Canada

Joyce’s 71st N.Y. Reg’t March

The Battell (movement 1, 5 & 12)

Student Bursary Presentation (Roger Bolt)

Essay in Blue

L’Arlesienne Suite No.1 (movement 2 & 4)

Bizet Has His Day

Zinga

Reading: High Flight (Gord Duncan)

Linden Lea

A Tribute To Glenn Miller

Jumpin’ at the Woodside

King Cotton