Gravenhurst Horticulture Society’s fall potluck, photo contest & AGM Nov. 21

GRAVENHURST — ‘Tis the season for Christmas craft and fair shows.

Among the first is this one by the busy little potters at the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society.

They say reserve Tuesday Nov. 21 for their Christmas Potluck, Dinner, Photo Contest and AGM at the Seniors Centre in Gravenhurst.

All welcome. Members $2, guests $5.

Dinner 6 p.m. and meeting 7:30 p.m.

An opportunity to join a great, fun bunch of men and women who love to garden, plant flowers and talk about their passion.

Speakers and spring cuttings sale and flower judging show, all sanctioned by the Ontario Horticulture Association.

Drop by and share your love of all things horticulture.

For more information contact president Pat Wright at 707-689-1263.

Or go to Facebook and look for gravenhursthorticulturesociety.