Santa makes first stop in Bala SUNDAY Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

BALA – The first Santa Claus Parade of the season kicks off this Sunday, November 12 in Bala at 1 p.m.

The 41st Annual Bala Santa Claus Parade starts on Bala Falls Road in front of The Kee and winds northward along Muskoka Road 169 through Bala to Burgess Avenue. From there, the parade turns onto Burgess, Victoria and then on to Maple Street where Santa will make his way into the Bala Community Centre.

Following the parade, families can gather at the Bala Community Centre for some one-on-one time with Santa, as well as munch some lunch with hotdogs and hot chocolate served. There are goodie bags for each child who visits Santa plus a surprise for the parents as well this year.

Parents and their children can then spend more quality family time taking advantage of a two-hour free skate at the Bala Arena from 2-4pm. The free skate is sponsored by the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

“We have lots of floats again this year, and every year we count on organizations who donate to the parade,” says volunteer parade chair Jan Turner. Just some of the ‘elves’ who make the parade event possible include Bala Freshmart, Bala Firefighters, Sobeys, Twin Maple Farms, and the Township of Muskoka Lakes, to name just a few. “It’s important to know that this year we’re running on a Sunday as Remembrance Day falls on the Saturday.”

The parade could use more volunteers to walk in the parade and wear character costumes. If you want to join in the fun, just call the Chamber office at 705 762-5663.

Road closures: The Bala Santa Claus Parade begins at 1pm this Sunday. Highway 169 between Bala Falls Road and Burgess Street, as well as the turn from Muskoka Road 38 onto 169, will be closed temporarily during this time.

The second parade in Muskoka Lakes is in Port Carling on November 18, starting at 6:30pm.

Muskoka Lakes was already infected with great holiday spirit thanks to a successful 7th Annual Muskoka Lakes Christmas Market last weekend in Port Carling. There were 1350 happy shoppers choosing from 35 vendors with all types of great holiday gifts.