Lest we forget … the 44 Gravenhurst men who sacrificed their lives at war

GRAVENHURST — Remembrance Day. An hour or two once a year (11/11/11) to reflect on war.

A relatively brief moment in time to remember the “ultimate sacrifices” of men and women almost no longer here — only in spirit, if not body.

They did that at Gravenhurst’s Harry Way Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #302 Saturday.

It was a moody, cloudy, overcast day. Solemn, briskly chilled fall moring, with brief moments of sunshine, not unlike soldiers would have experienced over in Vimy and Passchendaele 100 years ago.

Many remembered past services that were either cooler or wetter.

But all agreed standing outside for an hour was a small sacrifice compared to the mud and blood soldiers toiled through during the wars and veterans they were there to honour.

Many paraded uptown behind the legion colour guard as they made a visit to the cenotaph at the Opera House before the service to lay a wreath, before coming back to the legion for the service led by president Heather Schell and legion chaplain Steven Webb.

And while the hearts and minds of the couple hundred gathered at the intersection of Veteran’s Way and Bethune Drive were on the colourful service and appropriate ceremony with flags, wreaths, music by the Bifocals Band, children, songs, a few veterans, community members and many associate legion members, the real stars of the show were only briefly remembered.

The fallen, for whom the torch is passed.

Good old family names around town, some gone, but forever not forgotten.

Relegated to the back page of the program — yet still in a prominent position in Gravenhurst and on its cenotaph downtown at the Opera House.

So, as we take a quick tour of some of the day, we dedicate each of the photos by MuskokaTODAILY’s Lois Cooper to the young men (a few more this year thanks to the yeoman efforts of local archivist Judy Humphries) who sacrificed their lives so Canada and the world can live as freely as we do today.

Even under the cloud of a doomsday clock that is closer to midnight.

Remember each of the 44 First and Second World War veterans who died (and those who lived to tell their tales) as you scroll through these great pictures of the people and the legacy they left behind through offering service before self.

Lest we forget …..