Gravenhurst Beavers, Scouts out to fill-a-canoe for November food bank donation

GRAVENHURST – Some eager young Gravenhurst Beavers and Scouts are out to fill-a-canoes ahead of Christmas, when the annual demand peaks.

They’ve got a canoe in their John Street South Scout Hall (at the intersection of Philip Street) and already have a few donations to start.

Their goal

is the end

of November.

Donors are welcome to drop off bags of non-perishable food any Tuesday or Thursday evenings, that’s when the Scouts and Beavers meet, respectively.

Each groups is also using their weekly meetings to donate on their own.

But also welcome the public’s help.

You can also leave a bag during the day at the north-end side door – but best only afternoons Tuesday and Thursday if you can’t get out in the evening.

Or, if you see a vehicle in the parking lot, check inside.

Young Beavers and Scouts, who were marching in the annual legion Remembrance Day parade and helped lay wreaths, are always welcome to join the national youth organization.

Drop by any night to sign up.