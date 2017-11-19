Comrade Hudson honoured as Legionairre of the Year in Gravenhurst Saturday

GRAVENHURST — A week after honouring world war veterans, Gravenhurst legion members honoured their own.

They recognized those to whom the torch has been passed.

Those who carry the colours and continue to promote the core values and legacy of the Royal Canadian Legion among the older and younger generations.

A small table setting was also put out with an empty chair and rose to honour veterans who died and couldn’t be at the annual banquet.

And leading the way at the honours and awards dinner Saturday night was past president Ted Hudson, who was named Legionnaire of the Year for his tireless work above and beyond the call of duty for the Harry Wray Branch #302.

He was among dozens of legion members on hand who were similarly applauded for keeping the ship in shape, said president Heather Schell, the honours and awards chair.

She and executive members handed out pins, medals and certificates of appreciation.

From five-year to 45-year pins for Ordinary (veterans), Associate (family member was veteran) to Affiliates (supporters) went to numerous members onhand.

Medals were also given to serving executive members.

As well community groups and organizations were thanked for their contributions to the continued cause of comradeship, veterans aid and peace, which the legion lives to promote with its community support and activities.

One of those groups with those shared values is the Muskoka Thunder, motorcycle club.

Through their weekly bike night each summer at the Muskoka Wharf and with three official rides each year — including the popular Warriors’ Ride — they have raised more than $30,000 for the branch and its veterans and childrens campaigns.

One of support groups the legion helps support is the Muskoka Pioneer Army Cadets, more than a dozen of whom served as waiters at the complimentary dinner.

There are 47 members in the unit that is based and trains at the Bracebridge Public School each week.