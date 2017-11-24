Santa makes 3 stops in Muskoka this weekend: Friday night in Huntsville; Saturday morning in Gravenhurst; Sunday afternoon in Georgian Bay

MUSKOKA — Santa’s busy this weekend.

Friday night he’s in Huntsville for their night parade.

Saturday morning he’s in Gravenhurst.

And Sunday he’s in Georgian Bay.

District Roads and main streets will be mostly affected.

The include: Huntsville, Main St. Fri, Nov. 24 5-9 pm;

Gravenhurst, Muskoka Rd. N., Sat, Nov. 25 11am-12pm;

Georgian Bay Twp: Honey Harbour Rd., Sun, Nov. 26, 1-2pm.

A complete list of road closures can be found at: ow.ly/bOLj30gMc9w