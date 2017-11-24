Muskoka To-DAILY

Santa makes 3 stops in Muskoka this weekend: Friday night in Huntsville; Saturday morning in Gravenhurst; Sunday afternoon in Georgian Bay

MUSKOKA — Santa’s busy this weekend.

Santa will have to fly this weekend, as he goes from Huntsvillle to Gravenhurst to Georgian Bay delivering good will and great cheer to one and all.

Friday night he’s in Huntsville for their night parade.

Saturday morning he’s in Gravenhurst.

And Sunday he’s in Georgian Bay.

District Roads and main streets will be mostly affected.

The include: Huntsville, Main St. Fri, Nov. 24 5-9 pm;

Gravenhurst, Muskoka Rd. N., Sat, Nov. 25 11am-12pm;

Georgian Bay Twp: Honey Harbour Rd., Sun, Nov. 26, 1-2pm.

A complete list of road closures can be found at: ow.ly/bOLj30gMc9w

 

 

