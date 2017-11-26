Rotary TV/Internet Auction concludes Sunday, Nov. 26 noon to 5 p.m. live on Cogeco Cable 10

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — By now, bidding is well underway thanks to the internet and early birds.

The 37th annual Gravenhurst Rotary TV/Internet Auction concludes Sunday afternoon with the final bids – on phone and on the internet.

Cable viewers can tune in to Cogeco Cable 10 for a live look at the final bids.

It’s a great way to shop early and help the local Muskoka community support one another and the great Rotary International world.

And it’s fun to see the people behind the weekly TV Bingo on Cable 10; or the big wheels behind Rotary Wheels for Learning, the Cambodian bike project that has provided close to 10,000 bikes to kid overseas so they can ride to school and their families can share it and get to medical appointments and food.

Of course, who can forget Rotary’s work with youth, including breakfast and lunch programs, educational opportunities throughout the year, including Junior Achievement.

And Gravenhurst Rotary’s bursary fund, which each year helps send a couple dozen teens to university with more than $2,000 each going to the post secondary institution of their choice to pay for tuition.

Some students have received four years of funding.

See the club’s flyer that was in the mail in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge the past two weeks.

And register to bid online or call on the Sunday afternoon Nov. 26, 2017.

See more about Rotary and why it raises its money with your help to give back 100 per cent of its more than $60,000 budget, from president Tawnya Habel below.

http://gravenhurstrotaryauction.com/

Online bidding began. Wed. November 15

Tawnya Habel, President Rotary Club of Gravenhurst

Times have certainly changed in those 37 years. Technology is changing as we speak and allows us to make many improvements in the way we deliver the auction to you. Our TV Auction has now become a TV / Internet Auction and many of you will place your bids from the comfort of your home via internet or phone while watching Your TV. One fact, however, does remain constant. That fact is that the needs in our community and our world are as great as ever and the fifty-three members of our local Rotary Club are working hard to meet those needs on a daily basis. This is where you come in.

. We would not be able to meet

those needs if it weren’t for the support of our local businesses and the fine citizens of this community. Gravenhurst has always had a reputation for being a very generous town and, once again this year, this has been demonstrated by the donations from the business community and various individuals in town.

This year’s Rotary International theme is “ Rotary Making a Difference “. That is what we are trying to do in our community and around the world. BUT we need your help. This AUCTION is our largest fundraiser we have throughout the year, the money we raise goes back into our community. It could be as simple paying someone’s hydro bill, to provide a school with healthy lunches.

It has been a privilege to be the President of the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst this year, because of what it stands for and the people we help out. Our club main priority is the children in our community. We try helping out in as many ways as we can either through scholarships (This fund has grown to over 1.3 million dollars ), new experiences in our Adventure programs to helping different organizations like the Guides, Scouts, Minor Hockey, Special Olympics, Skating Clubs, and others have benefitted from our generosity. Elementary schools have received chess

sets, sports equipment, band instruments, financial support for cultural events and breakfast and lunch programs.

Internationally, local Rotarians have helped build schools in Cambodia and given away thousands of bicycles to allow Cambodian children the opportunity to go to school and a new project we are working on is over in the Philippines outfitting the students and helping with school supplies. As an organization, we are still working hard to eradicate polio we are close- ONLY 3 Countries and 10 cases away from eradicating Polio. We are currently working on a major project to improve Gull Lake Rotary Park with renovations, we have just extended the shelter to double the size. Two new accessible swings will be installed in the spring and a Frisbee golf area has been installed. The needs are great and, once again, this is where you come in. Please bid on many items in this flyer.

This auction has received enormous support from our partners at Your TV. In addition to supporting this annual auction, Your TV airs our weekly Rotary TV Bingo as well. We thank Scott, Sam, Jake, Mel and the volunteers that make Your TV such an amazing community partner.

Tell your friends and family about the Auction to help make it a success. This is our largest fundraiser of the year. We want it to be a success. Please help us to continue to “ Rotary Making a Difference “