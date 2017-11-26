Muskoka To-DAILY

Santa warmly welcomed in Gravenhurst Saturday

Photos by Lois Coooper | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST – Santa Claus made another triumphant visit in his rounds of Muskoka, Saturday in Gravenhurst.

The jolly gent was joined by a host of colourful characters, including sheep, a llamas, cartoon and internet stars and of course traditional Christmas-themed floats and a band in the huge parade put on by the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce.

See more pictures tomorrow.

The Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce saved the best for the last. And Santa was worth the wait Saturday morning.

