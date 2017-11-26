Santa warmly welcomed in Gravenhurst Saturday

Photos by Lois Coooper | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST – Santa Claus made another triumphant visit in his rounds of Muskoka, Saturday in Gravenhurst.

The jolly gent was joined by a host of colourful characters, including sheep, a llamas, cartoon and internet stars and of course traditional Christmas-themed floats and a band in the huge parade put on by the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce.

See more pictures tomorrow.