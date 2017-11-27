MacTier restaurant fire deliberately set, say police

MACTIER — Police say a fire that consumed a restaurant here last June was deliberately set.

The Muskoka Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office, is investigating an arson that occurred at the Cottage Country Family Diner on Front Street in MacTier on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. that consumed the building, causing extensive damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.