CP Holiday Train in MacTier and Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon

MACTIER – All aboard for the CP Holiday Train Wednesday.

The colourful choo, choo stops in MacTier Wednesday afternoon for its annual visit.

It leaves Barrie at 1 p.m., following a stop there, so you might see it along the tracks headed northwest.

The train will pull into Midhust at around 12:15 p.m. at 12 Anne St. N. Festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up at 12:55 p.m.

MacTier is an old railway village, that still has a work station and rail yard that gets used.

The emblazoned CP train is due in MacTier at 2:50 p.m.

It’s short music and entertainment show starts at 3 p.m. and finishes at 3:20 p.m.

The train will then head up to Festival Station Gallery at 1 Avenue Rd. in Parry Sound for 4:15 p.m. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Colin James and Emma-Lee will perform.

And – of course – Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

Food bank donations are encouraged.