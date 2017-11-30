Clement’s proposed bill to stop foreign funding into Canada to promote radicalization deemed unnecessary by Liberals

OTTAWA – A bill to stop the foreign funding promoting radicalization and extremism in Canada is now being debated in the House of Commons.

But it doesn’t look good for it passing the majority Liberals.

The private member’s legislation, proposed by Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Tony Clement received its first hour of debate in the House of Commons Wednesday evening.

According to a release from Clement hours later, the Prevention of Radicalization through Foreign Funding Act would provide the government with the ability to set out a schedule of foreign states (which would extend to individuals and entities) that suppress religious freedom, impose punishments for religious beliefs or have engaged in or facilitated activities that promote extremism, terrorism and radicalization.

Canadian individuals and institutions would be prohibited from accepting money or gifts from any state, individual or entity listed on the schedule, the release says.

“Conservatives take the prevention of radicalization, the eradication of extremism and the safety of Canadians seriously. Security experts, and anti-radicalization advocates, including those in the Muslim community, have called for controls on incoming funds that support radicalization and extremism in all their ugly manifestations,” said Clement in his release.

“I was disappointed to learn this evening that the government is inclined not to support this legislation, seeing it as unnecessary, and stating that current laws and controls are adequate. I could not disagree more.”

In 2015 the Senate Standing Committee on National Security and Defence identified a lack of prosecutions in the area of terrorist financing. The Committee learned that between 2009 and 2014, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada identified 683 terrorist financing incidences and we have yet to have any prosecutions under the relevant sections of the criminal code.