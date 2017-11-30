Huntsville sells Waterloo Summit Centre school, dorm property for almost $4 million

HUNTSVILLE — Almost a decade after the G8 Summit in Huntsville that saw a new school and dorm built behind the arena, the facility will now become a treatment centre for people with alcohol and substance abuse problems.

At the Town of Huntsville council meeting November 27, town council declared the Waterloo Summit Centre for the Environment building and parking lot (identified as Part 1 and 2 of Addendum #1 of RFP-2017-PLAN-26) to be surplus to the municipality’s needs and accepted an offer from De Novo Trust Fund in the amount of $3,905, the town says in a release.

The additional common lands surrounding Part 1 and Part 2 will continue to remain under the ownership of the Town of Huntsville, pending sale.

The De Novo sale is believed to only affect the building footprint lands.

De Novo Trust Fund was the successful bidder on a request for proposal that was released by the Town of Huntsville on July 27, for the future optimal use of the Waterloo Summit Centre for the Environment.

Five submissions were received with three offers to purchase and two to lease, including two wellness and health bids, and one by an international school group from Muskoka.

Separate evaluation criteria was developed for both the purchase and lease options. And the submissions were evaluated by a committee of town staff and a recommendation was made to general committee to proceed with the proposal submitted by De Novo Trust Fund.

This recommendation was ratified by council on Monday.

The proposal identified that De Novo Trust Fund would operate the building as a rehabilitation centre, assisting individuals to recover from alcohol and substance abuse.

“This term of council has been striving to fund existing capital plans that include all of our municipal assets. As part of this process, decisions have been made to dispose of municipal assets that are surplus to the municipality’s needs so that the ratepayers of Huntsville do not continue to fund these assets for future replacement,” said Mayor Scott Aitchison.

He further noted that, “De Novo Trust Fund will be a great addition to our community as we continue to focus on strengthening access to healthcare in our area.”

As part of the disposition of land process, the Town of Huntsville is welcoming comments from the public regarding the proposed disposition and use of the Waterloo Summit Centre for the Environment.

Written comments regarding the proposed disposition are to be sent to Crystal Best-Sararas, Deputy Clerk, 37 Main Street East, Huntsville ON P1H 1A1, no later than noon on December 14, 2017.

The summary of public comments received during the comment period and disposition of land By-law will come before Council for consideration at its regular meeting to be held on December 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber, 37 Main Street East, Huntsville, Ontario.

For details on the Chief Administrator’s Report regarding the disposition of the Waterloo Summit Centre for the Environment Building please see the attached PDF (the paperclip icon at the bottom of this release). This PDF also contains details on the original RFP Documentation please see Appendix A and the RFP summary of bids as Schedule B.