Huntsville driver faces impaired charges after Gravenhurst accident Monday

GRAVENHURST — A Huntsville man faces impaired driving charges after a Hwy. 11 accident south of Gravenhurst Monday.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police OPP were dispatched to a collision south of Bethune Drive, in Gravenhurst on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 11:15 p.m.

A motorist came upon the vehicle after it had been involved in a minor collision and called police, says an OPP report.

No one was injured in the collision.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 28 year-old Benjamin Martens with Driving While His Ability was Impaired CC 253(1)(a) and Over 80 CC 253(1)(b).

The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 19, 2017 to answer to his charges.