Hospitals announce new board members

MUSKOKA – Following a summer recruitment drive, the local hospitals have a dozen board members now.

The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has announced two new directors, who now bring the skills-based board to its full complement of 12 elected directors.

The MAHC board says in a release Wednesday that the appointment terms of board members are staggered in length to ensure that a full Board turnover does not occur at any given time.

In September, Kathy Newby and Bob Manning were appointed to a one-year terms, while two new community members have been appointed to standing board committees.

A retired school administrator, Newby’s board experience includes fundraising and event planning roles with New Path Foundation, and a recent appointment to the board of directors of the Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation.

Her professional experience with Simcoe County and York Region school boards has strengthened her skills in strategic planning, change management, decision making and compliance with provincial initiatives and regulations.

Manning brings experience in consulting, strategic planning, communications, management, and marketing. He has served on the boards of several organizations, including The Boulevard Club, The Royal St. George’s College, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, the South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club and the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, where among other achievements he led various strategic planning initiatives.

In addition to the two newest directors, in June at MAHC’s annual general meeting, Donald Eastwood was elected as a board director for a three-year term. Eastwood brings professional experience from public service in Innisfil, Toronto and York Region in departments including development services and economic development. His board experience includes membership with Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Economic Development Council of Ontario and the Greater Toronto Marketing Alliance, among others.

Further, MAHC is pleased to welcome Mark Naylor as a community member on the board’s strategic planning committee and Valerie Pimentel as a community member on the board’s quality and patient safety committee.

They join Adam Hutton, who in June was appointed to his second term as a member of the governance committee, and Peter Deane who became a community member on the board’s resources and audit committee in June.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am excited to welcome these new members to the Board,” says board chair Evelyn Brown. “We have a dedicated group of talented volunteers bringing diverse skills to the oversight of health care delivery in the communities that we serve.”

The board plays a key leadership role in setting policies and visioning for the hospital and the delivery of health care in the communities that we serve.

Learn more about the board of directors at our website.