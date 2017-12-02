Concerts, crafts galore: Men of Song, Muskoka Concert Band, Elderberries Choir Dec. 9-10

MUSKOKA — ’Tis the season, alright.

Santa has already made several appearances, most recently in Bracebridge Sunday, Dec. 3.

And a number of teas and craft sales have taken place, all important fundraisers for the various groups.

But it’s not over yet. This coming weekend, Dec. 9-10 is another busy one. (See posters below).

These community service events are also an opportunity to showcase the wide variety of talents often hidden in basements, church halls — and even in private and public kitchens.

With just over three weeks until Christmas, it’s a busy time for volunteers, performers and organizers.

And with the weather holding on, it’s not as bad as getting out in December as in past years.

So, do yourself a favour and support any of these attractions.

Take a stroll, browse, see if there’s something you can use or perhaps there’s a gift of appreciation you’d like to offer.

It may be a small jar of homemade preserves, or tickets to a local concert by your neighbours you heard practising hard all year.

Check out these events below with their posters.

Sat. Dec. 9 – Mistletoe Market: Huntsville Trinity United Church, 11-4 p.m. – Gourmet food, garage sale, local artisans. supporting food banks. Free

Sat. Dec. 9 – Men of Song Chiristmas Concert: Bracebridge Rene Caisse Theatre, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Guest artitss FOG, Menfolk, and the Monsignor O’Leary Catholic School Youth Choir. Tickets $20 adults $12 children.

Sat. Dec. 9 – Elderberries Choir presents ‘Wassail to You,’ Seasonal Songs: Gravenhurst St. James Anglican Church 7 p.m. Free-will offering.

Sunday Dec. 10 – Muskoka Concert Band conductor Neil Barlow and band present ‘Together at Christmas’: Huntsville Trinity United Church, 2 p.m. Admission by donation.

If you know of any others, let us know at MuskokaTODAILY.com and we’ll post them.

Send your posters or notices to events@muskokatodaily.com















