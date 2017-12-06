Muskoka To-DAILY

Reign of Christ concert raises $900 – along with 9 crock pots for West Muskoka Food Bank

PORT CARLING — The Reign of Christ  at St. James the Apostle Anglican Church in Port Carling was a “more than we could ask for or imagine” experience, says Rev. Gail Henderson.

It was clear to all present that St. James the Apostle was built for music.

The  church was filled with music as those gathered joined the St. Stephen’s Anglican choir from Rosseau  and the Whispering River String Orchestra from Perry Sound.

“The mix of amateur and professional voices and musicians playing and singing for the sheer love of it and towards a worthy cause, we believe put a smile on God’s face,” said Henderson this week.

Thanks to Cory Brunatti who was our capable concert co-coordinator and to Laura Stevens, an engaging MC.

Faye Smith can also take a bow for hospitality and decoration, and a tip of the hat to Corb Smith, photographer.

The afternoon raised $900 for the West Muskoka Food Bank, and nine new crock pots were donated to the food bank’s ‘crock pot campaign,’ all from free will donations.

St. Stephen's Choir and Whispering River String Orchestra.

St. Stephen’s Choir and Whispering River String Orchestra, at St. James the Apostle, Nov. 26,

Music director Frank Berg performs a beautiful number on the piano.

Music director Frank Berg performs a beautiful number on the piano.

24 Time Barbershop Quartet Huntville.

24 Time Barbershop Quartet, of Huntville.

The Whispering River String Orchestra backs up the St. Stephen's Anglican choir from Rosseau.

The Whispering River String Orchestra backs up the St. Stephen’s Anglican choir from Rosseau.

Christmas Concert poster 2

 

 

 

