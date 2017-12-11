2 arrested in theft at Bracebridge Walmart Sunday night
BRACEBRIDGE — Two GTA men were in court Monday for a bail hearing after mad dash after a theft at Walmart Sunday night.
OPP at Bracebridge responded to a call from management at the big box store December 10, 2017, at 9:15 p.m.
Two men were reported to have stolen items from the store and then fled in a U-Haul van when confronted.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle and suspects at a rest stop on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge, and after a short struggle, both men were placed under arrest.
As a result of a police investigation, they charged 54-year-old David Hutchinson, of Mississauga, and 56-year-old Graziano Ottaviani, of Woodbridge, each with the following offences:
Theft Under $5000 CC334(b)
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime CC354(1)(a)
Possession of Break In Instruments CC351(1)
Resist Peace Officer CC129(a)
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA5(2)
Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA4(1)
The accused appeared in bail court in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 11, 2017 to answer to their charges.
