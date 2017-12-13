Muskoka To-DAILY

Repeat offender squad looking in Bancroft, Minden for walkaway

TORONTO — The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of her breach of parole.

Heather Bell may be in Minden or the Bancroft area.

Heather Bell may be in Minden or the Bancroft area.

Heather Bell is described as a Caucasion female, 49 years of age, 5’11” (182cm), 251 lbs (114kg) with brown hair and hazel eyes.  She has a tattoo on her neck with the word ROD. She also has a rose tattooed on her right shin, and a butterfly on her left shin.

She is serving a two (2) year and seven (7) month sentence for Possession of a Narcotic For the Purpose of Trafficking and Fail To Comply Probation Order.

The offender is known to frequent the cities of Peterborough, Minden, Bancroft and Oshawa.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=29056

Posted by on Dec 13 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty
Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru