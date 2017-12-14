Muskoka To-DAILY

Niagara Falls couple charged with Walmart theft in Bracebridge

BRACEBRIDGE — A Niagara Falls couple have been charged with stealing $500 worth of merchandise at the Walmart here Saturday.

Provincial police at Bracebridge say they responded to a call from management at the Walmart December 9, 2017 at 1 p.m.

A man and a woman were observed by store staff concealing items and trying to leave the store.

They were intercepted by staff, turned over to police and approximately $500 worth of merchandise was recovered.

Police have charged Thomas Tresoor and Marilyn Gratton, both 62, with Theft Under $5000 CC334(b).

They are to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 9, 2018 to answer to their charges.

